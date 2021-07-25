Maharashtra Floods: Ajit Pawar To Visit Kolhapur, 'in Constant Touch' With CM Thackeray

Torrential rain in Maharashtra triggered severe flooding and landslides across several districts, killing at least 112 people and leaving dozens still missing. The severe downpours have also affected hundreds of thousands of people who have been moved from the flood-affected areas. Satara, Kolhapur, Chiplun, Sangli Satara, Kolhapur Ratnagiri are amongst the worst affected areas in the state.

Following the critical situation in Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is set to visit the affected areas on July 26 and asserted he had spoken to CM Uddhav Thackeray about the same.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "The flood situation in Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli is still critical. I spoke to CM earlier today. I am going to Satara today and tomorrow I will go to Sangli and Kolhapur. We are constantly in touch with Raigad, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg officials."

Maharashtra floods & its management by government & multi-agencies

Around 1 lakh people have been evacuated from the six most affected districts subsequent to incessant downpours in Maharashtra in the last week. Although torrential rains have stopped, rescue and relief operations in the flooded areas are underway.

"The state government stands with the people of all affected places. rescue operations are underway. We have roped in all agencies to work," Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar affirmed.

Earlier, CM Uddhav Thackeray visited flood-affected areas- Taliye and Chiplun and assured necessary help. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has allocated a fund of Rs 2 crore each for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, while Rs 50 lakh has been released for other flood-affected districts for relief operations.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has announced financial aid of Rs five lakh each for the kin of the victims, while the Centre has announced Rs two lakh financial help.

CM Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter to share the plight of displaced and families of victims of the Maharashtra floods, he said, "You have faced a major tragedy. Hence, right now, you just need to take care of yourself. Leave the rest to the Government. We will ensure that everyone is rehabilitated and compensated for their losses”, assured CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray to the people of Taliye Village."

Devendra Fadnavis arrived at the Taliye landslide site to inspect the flood-hit areas too.

NDRF continues rescue operation in Maharashtra floods

On Saturday, NDRF informed that a total of 34 teams are engaged at different locations in rescue and relief operations, including Ratnagiri, Palghar, Satara, Raigad, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg in coordination with the Maharashtra administration. The NDRF is also distributing food supplies as part of relief operations in flood-affected areas.

Multi-agency rescue and relief operations in Chiplun and Khed in the state's Ratnagiri district are underway. Teams of NDRF, SDRF and armed forces have so far rescued over 1,000 people from over 300 families in Ratnagiri, Palghar and Kolhapur districts. More than 129 people have been displaced so far in Maharashtra, out of which around 36 deaths were reported from Raigad alone.

Earlier, a landslide caused by heavy rains in Raigad district had led to the death of at least 36 people. The NDRF team is undertaking rescue efforts at the site of the incident and efforts are being made to airlift another team from Kurla.

Indian Army's Maharashtra floods relief operations

As of July 24, the teams managed to rescue over 100 villagers stranded in submerged areas and are continuing their duty to restore normalcy in flooded areas at the earliest. Along with the rescue and evacuation process, the Indian Army is also providing cooked meals and drinking water to the villagers in the inundated areas. Also, medical camps have been established wherein medical teams and practitioners have been deployed to provide necessary first aid and medicines to evacuated locals.

Indian Air Force comes to rescue in Maharashtra floods

Indian Air Force carried out a flood-relief operation in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra as it witnessed major waterlogging owing to heavy rains. A helicopter from Ratnagiri carried out reconnaissance before landing back in the district. The helicopter also rescued two people from the site. The IAF received a message on July 22 for the flood relief operations in Chiplun and Khed town of Ratnagiri districts.

n NDRF team of 10 personnel with around a one-ton load has also been flown in by IAF to Ratnagiri. The IAF also stationed two Mi-17V5s and two Mi-17s for flood relief operations. According to an official release, another helicopter is ready at Pune for emergency purposes.