Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Alleging 'man-made' Floods In Bengal; Blames DVC

As the flood situation continues to worsen in parts of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, blaming Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for the 'man-made flood'. The CM claimed that the flood situation was created due to the unprecedented release of water from the DVC dams at Panchet, Maithon, and Tenughat.

At least 15 people have died, and lakhs of people were rendered homeless or marooned, as the flood situation in six districts of West Bengal aggravated on Monday. Several districts, including South 24 Parganas, Howrah, East Midnapore, and Hooghly, are reeling under flood woes following heavy rain and subsequent discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation dams. The situation has triggered a slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP over the release of 'excess water' by the DVC.

Officials informed that around three lakh people got displaced after heavy rain in the last few days, followed by discharge of water from DVC dams, that inundated major parts of the districts of Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah, and South 24 Parganas. The DVC, since July 31, has released 5.43 lakh cusec of water till Tuesday evening.

PM Modi dials CM Mamata

Following the devasting situation in Bengal due to floods, PM Modi spoke to CM Mamata Banerjee to know the ground reality of the situation. He assured all support to the state from the Centre. On Tuesday, CM Mamata reviewed the flood situation in Howrah and interacted with the affected people. She herself stood in the deep waters to understand the condition of the residents.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits flood-affected Howrah and interacts with the residents. pic.twitter.com/lXZ8fXNsK3 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Keeping a tab on the relief and rescue operations, she sent ministers to the affected areas, to conduct an aerial survey of Howrah and Hooghly districts on August 3 to take stock of the situation. She too will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged regions.

The already grim flood situation in south Bengal is likely to worsen with the Met department on Wednesday predicting heavy rainfall in the region owing to a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal and the presence of an active monsoon trough.

(Image Credit: PTI/Shutterstock)