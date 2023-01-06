Man Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur District

A man died when he was hit by a speeding car in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred near Gangoh road under Nakud police station area on Thursday evening, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural), Saharanpur, Suraj Rai told PTI, "Sudhir Kumar (47), a resident of Bhairmau village and a practising lawyer, was hit by a speeding car near Gangoh road. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead." "The car driver fled the spot with his vehicle. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest him," he said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SP said.

