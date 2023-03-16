Last Updated:

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Delhi’s Wazirpur Industrial Area, 12 Fire Engines On Spot

A massive fire has broken out at Wazirpur Industrial Area in Delhi. Officials say prima facie there was no equipment at the building to fight fire.

Written By
Simran Singh
Wazirpur Industrial Area

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi’s Wazirpur Industrial Area (Image: ANI)


A massive fire has broken out at a factory in the Wazirpur Industrial Area of the national capital. As many as 12 fire engines have been rushed to the scene. No casualties have been reported so far. "We have 12 fire tenders at the spot. Metal and plastic work was done at the factory. There are no reports of any casualties so far. A total of 15 firefighters were rushed to the scene. Prima facie, it appears that the building did not have the equipment to fight the fire. With only one exit and temporary work on the roof, we found it hard to fight the fire. If it is found that they do not have an NOC, action will be taken against them," said Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) AK Sharma from the Delhi Fire Service.

Earlier, on March 16, a fire broke out at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Delhi’s Rohini, sector 17, at around 3 p.m., officials said.  No casualties were reported; however, certain official records and documents were ravaged by the fire.

