MHA Steps Up As 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown Begins; Directs States To Set Up Control Rooms

Accidents & Disasters

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown beginning, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday directed all the States and the Union Territories to set up control rooms.

MHA

Amid the Coronavirus crisis across the world, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday directed all the States and the Union Territories to set up control rooms. Along with it, the ministry had also issued an order directing all the authorities to implement social distancing measures. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported over 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 100 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

PM Modi urges people not to panic

After announcing a national lockdown for 21 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic. Taking to Twitter, he stated that the essential goods are services will be available during the lockdown. 

Read: Funeral congregations allowed during 21-day Coronavirus lockdown; official guidelines here

Read: MHA offers consular services to foreigners in India on gratis basis amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Coronavirus Crisis 

Presently, there are around 422,829 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 18,907 people. Meanwhile, around 109,102 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Read: COVID 19: Sonia Gandhi says nation will overcome, urges PM to increase testing facilities

Read: India bans export of recommended Coronavirus prophylactic Hydroxychloroquine; uses here

