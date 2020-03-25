Funeral Congregations Allowed During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown; Official Guidelines Here

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21-day countrywide lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory detailing what is exempted from the curfew. According to the advisory, not more than 20 people will be allowed to gather at a funeral or congregation. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an order directing the government of India, state governments and Union Territory authorities to take effective measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Complying with this, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order directing all the authorities to implement social distancing measures. This order shall remain in force for a period of 21 days with effect from March 25, 2020.

20 people allowed to gather at a funeral

The guidelines also speak about what is to happen in case of funerals. It states, that in case of funerals, congregation of not more than twenty people will be permitted.

READ | Yogi Adityanath Encourages People To Voluntarily Participate In Nationwide Lockdown

Here is the MHA order and guidelines:

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

READ | From 236-day Detention Straight Into 21-day Lockdown, Omar Abdullah Sees The Funny Side

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown amid Coronavirus

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

Stating that while India's economy will face a brunt, PM Modi said it was this responsibility to do this to save every Indian's life. Talking about how health experts stated that 21 days are necessary to ensure breaking the chain transmission, he said these 21 days were most crucial. Explaining the fallout for not handling the next three weeks as catostrophic, he said that 'India will be set back by 21 years, if 21 days are not handled'.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

READ | Amit Shah Assures Citizens Of Enough Supply Of Essential Commodities Amid 21-day Lockdown