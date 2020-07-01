Assam Floods Displace 14 Lakh People, Death Toll Currently At 23: ASMA Reports

Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASMA), on Tuesday, stated than more than 14 lakh people had been impacted due to the floods in the state over the last two weeks. More than 23 districts have been flooded, with the death toll increasing to 23 after three people died on Tuesday. Two deaths were reported in Barpeta district, while one death was reported in Dibrugarh district

Assam flood situation worsens

Barpeta is the worst-affected district followed by South Salmara and Nalbari. Up to 75,700 hectares of agricultural land has been damaged across the state officials have stated. The district administrations have evacuated 3,245 people stuck during the last 24 hours in five districts.

A significant area of Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon and Orang National Park in Mangaldoi have been flooded, ASDMA said. District authorities have set up 265 relief camps and distribution centres across 21 districts, where 25,461 people are being provided shelter.

The situation will take time to improve and the incessant rains have also led to the Brahmaputra flowing at a dangerous mark at Guwahati, Neamatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara town and Dhubri town leading to embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructures have been damaged at various places.

Assam Chief Minister Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the state-owned power utility, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, to take steps to avert accidents due to electrocution.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast predicts there will be "fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim and northeastern states during next five days" due to a cyclonic circulation that lies over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood.

The rains have also affected the operations to control the blowout and fire in Oil India Limited's (OIL) natural gas well in the Tinsukia district. The roads connecting the Baghan well have been submerged, directly impacting the work to stop the fire.

