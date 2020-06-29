Assam Floods: Over 9 Lakh Population Affected In More Than 2000 Villages; Death Toll At 43

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Sunday with two more persons losing their lives. Over nine lakh population is affected due to the floods in more than 2000 villages. Further, over 27,000 people living in around 193 relief camps across the state. The total death toll currently is 43, of which 20 people lost their lives in the floods, while 23 people lost their lives in landslides.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the affected districts in the state include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and West Karbi Anglong districts. Out the these, the worst-affected districts are Lakhimpur, Goalpara, Dibrugarh, and Dhemaji.

Damage due to incessant rains

Due to incessant rains, various parts of Baghjan gas well site, and three roads leading to the spot from Tinsukia were flooded making it difficult to move personnel and equipment. The floods have also damaged the Doomdooma-Baghjan Bridge due to which all movement on the bridge has been suspended. The OIL had contacted the Army for construction of a Bailey bridge but it can be done only after the water level recedes. Meanwhile, another bridge over Daisajan near Daisajan Tea Estate on Tiphuk Kordaiguri road is deteriorating too due to the flood.

Amit Shah assures help

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the flood situation in Assam and assured all possible help to the state. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister stated that he spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the situation in Brahmaputra river and landslides near Guwahati. Shah further stated that the Modi government at this time of crisis is standing firmly with the people of Assam.

Spoke to Assam Chief Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal and Shri @himantabiswa to take stock of the alarming situation in Brahmaputra river and landslides near Guwahati. All possible help has been assured to the State. Modi government stands firmly with the people of Assam. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 28, 2020

