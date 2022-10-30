132 Dead As Bridge Collapses In Gujarat: All You Need To Know About The Tragedy

Update: The death toll in the tragedy has risen to 132, as confirmed by the authorities.
A week after reopening on the Gujarati New Year post-renovation, a British-era bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday, October 30. Worked upon by a private company at the cost of Rs 2 crore, the bridge on the Machchhu river caved in around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people.
All you need to know:
- Around 500 people were on the bridge when it collapsed.
- Around 100 people are feared trapped in the waters of the Macchu river.
- The incident has left at least 75 people dead.
- 17 people have been rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
- Involved in relief operations, 3 platoons of NDRF, 50 personnel of the Indian Navy, 30 personnel of Air Force, 2 columns of Army personnel and 7 teams of Fire Brigade.
- Helicopters put on stand-by for rescue ops in Jamnagar and other nearby locations.
- 02822 243300--the disaster control room number.
- Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel reached Morbi.
- Gujarat's Health Minister Rishikesh Patel en route.
- The Gujarat government has promised to provide Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi got in touch with Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, other concerned Ministers and officials.
- A compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been announced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of the victims.