132 Dead As Bridge Collapses In Gujarat: All You Need To Know About The Tragedy

A week after reopening on the Gujarati New Year post-renovation, a British-era bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday, October 30.

Sudeshna Singh
Gujarat

Update: The death toll in the tragedy has risen to 132, as confirmed by the authorities.

A week after reopening on the Gujarati New Year post-renovation, a British-era bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday, October 30. Worked upon by a private company at the cost of Rs 2 crore, the bridge on the Machchhu river caved in around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people. 

All you need to know:

  • Around 500 people were on the bridge when it collapsed.
  • Around 100 people are feared trapped in the waters of the Macchu river.
  • The incident has left at least 75 people dead. 
  • 17 people have been rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment. 
  • Involved in relief operations, 3 platoons of NDRF, 50 personnel of the Indian Navy, 30 personnel of Air Force, 2 columns of Army personnel and 7 teams of Fire Brigade.
  • Helicopters put on stand-by for rescue ops in Jamnagar and other nearby locations. 
  • 02822 243300--the disaster control room number. 
  • Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel reached Morbi. 
  • Gujarat's Health Minister Rishikesh Patel en route.
  • The Gujarat government has promised to provide Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. 
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi got in touch with Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, other concerned Ministers and officials. 
  • A compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been announced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of the victims.
