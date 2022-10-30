132 Dead As Bridge Collapses In Gujarat: All You Need To Know About The Tragedy

Update: The death toll in the tragedy has risen to 132, as confirmed by the authorities.

A week after reopening on the Gujarati New Year post-renovation, a British-era bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday, October 30. Worked upon by a private company at the cost of Rs 2 crore, the bridge on the Machchhu river caved in around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people.

All you need to know: