Last Updated:

Mumbai Hospital Fire: State & Centre Announce 5 Lakh & 2 Lakh Ex Gratia To Kins Of Victims

PM Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Virar

Written By
Astha Singh
PTI/REPUBLICWORLD.COM

PTI/REPUBLICWORLD.COM


Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an Ex-gratia to the family members of patients who lost their lives in the hospital fire. Taking it to Twitter Prime Minister office informed that Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the next kin of people who died from the PMNRF fund and Rs 50,000 to the one's severely injured. At least 13 patients died on Friday after a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a COVID hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district.

PM Modi also extended his condolences to those who lost their loved ones and wished for the injured speedy recovery.

'Those found responsible won't be spared': Shinde

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his grief and said, 'this is a big accident'. He said that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives and those found responsible won't be spared.

READ | Karnataka govt to spend ₹400 cr to procure 1 cr COVID vaccines for citizens above 18 years

Political Leaders Reacts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude over the tragic incident. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

READ | COVID-19 crisis: AIIMS Delhi stops contact tracing of exposed medics amid staff shortage

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted in Hindi, "Heartbroken by the heartbreaking news of the death of so many people due to fire in ICU of Vijay Ballabh Hospital in Virar, Maharashtra. May God give peace to the departed souls and the family to bear this trauma. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured". 

READ | India's COVID-19 graph explained: Here's what the steep 'hockey curve' means

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted and condoled the death of Virar victims

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted in Hindi, "I am deeply saddened by the death of the patients in the fire accident at the hospital in Virar, Mumbai. I express my condolences to them, pray to God to give their families the power to bear this immense suffering".

READ | Massive fire in Cape Town forces evacuation of university students, see pictures

BJP Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter and called it a devastating incident. He also demanded an in-depth inquiry and strong action against the people responsible. 

READ | Massive fire at COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai's Virar leaves 13 dead; CM Uddhav orders probe

(Image Credits: PTI/REPUBLICWORLD.COM)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND