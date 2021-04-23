Mumbai Hospital Fire: State & Centre Announce 5 Lakh & 2 Lakh Ex Gratia To Kins Of Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an Ex-gratia to the family members of patients who lost their lives in the hospital fire. Taking it to Twitter Prime Minister office informed that Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the next kin of people who died from the PMNRF fund and Rs 50,000 to the one's severely injured. At least 13 patients died on Friday after a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a COVID hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district.

PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Virar, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021

PM Modi also extended his condolences to those who lost their loved ones and wished for the injured speedy recovery.

The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021

'Those found responsible won't be spared': Shinde

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his grief and said, 'this is a big accident'. He said that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives and those found responsible won't be spared.

This is a big accident. Those found responsible won't be spared. The government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives: Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Virar hospital fire incident pic.twitter.com/Gzku3m65Ff — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

Political Leaders Reacts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude over the tragic incident. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to tragic fire at a Hospital in Palghar, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 23, 2021

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted in Hindi, "Heartbroken by the heartbreaking news of the death of so many people due to fire in ICU of Vijay Ballabh Hospital in Virar, Maharashtra. May God give peace to the departed souls and the family to bear this trauma. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured".

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted and condoled the death of Virar victims

Anguished to hear about the loss of lives due to fire at Virar Covid Hospital ICU. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their family in the devastating incident. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 23, 2021

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted in Hindi, "I am deeply saddened by the death of the patients in the fire accident at the hospital in Virar, Mumbai. I express my condolences to them, pray to God to give their families the power to bear this immense suffering".

BJP Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter and called it a devastating incident. He also demanded an in-depth inquiry and strong action against the people responsible.

One more devastating incident.

Deeply pained to know about loss of lives in Virar Covid Hospital ICU fire.

My deepest condolences to bereaved families.

Wishing speedy recovery to injured #COVID19 patients.

We demand an in-depth inquiry & strong action against those responsible. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2021

