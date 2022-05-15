Mundka Fire Probe: Delhi Police Arrest Absconding Landlord After Blaze Kills 27 People

In a recent update pertaining to a major fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial building near the Mundka Metro station in west Delhi, police have arrested the absconding owner of the building. Following multiple raids in Delhi and Haryana, the dedicated team of Outer District under the close supervision of DCP/Outer District arrested Manish Lakra.

Earlier on May 14, the Delhi police arrested company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel who owned a firm on the first floor and manufactured CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers.

An FIR was registered under sections IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment),34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Mundka fire

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in west Delhi in the evening hours of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. In the latest update pertaining to the incident, the fire was brought under control after more than seven hours and the focus is now on rescue operations. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment.

As per the reports, more than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said a few people were rescued by breaking the windows in and using ropes.

So far, 27 bodies have been recovered and 25 have been identified while 29 people are reported to be missing.

Earlier on May 14, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to families who lost their loved ones to fire and Rs 50,000 compensation to those who have sustained injuries. Delhi CM has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

Speaking on the unfortunate fire incident, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed reporters, "Delhi government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident. Families of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakhs compensation while the injured will be given Rs 50,000 compensation." He further added that those guilty won't be spared.

