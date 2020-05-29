NDA Set To Hold A Low-key Passing Out Parade On May 30, Parents Not Allowed To Attend

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the passing out parade at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune will be held in a "scaled-down" manner on May 30 and parents of the cadets will not attend the event, the institute said on Thursday. "As a training institution, NDA has quickly adapted to a new normal and is able to complete the spring term," it said in an official statement.

'The passing out will be held on 30 May'

"There are still a lot of end of term activities which form part of passing out of a cadet from the academy after three years of rigorous training," it said. In view of the nationwide lockdown, parents of the cadets will not be able to attend the parade, the premier defence training institute added.

“All matters pertaining to the parade are being looked after under the guidance of Commandant by Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor and his staff. The civilian faculty at NDA has also been briefed about the modification in the traditional training curriculum,” the release said.

In 2019, at the parade of the 136th course, 291 cadets passed through the hallowed portals of the prestigious Khetrapal Parade Ground. This included 218 cadets from the Army, 34 from the Navy and 39 from the Air Force.

There were also 15 cadets from seven friendly foreign countries, including Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Papua New Guinea, Tajikistan and Vietnam

The passing out parade is a long-held tradition at the defence academy, attended by senior officials, cadets and their families.

(With agency inputs)