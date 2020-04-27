Ethiopian Airlines Launches Cargo Services To Hyd, Connecting African Markets With City

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, one of the world's largest airlines, Ethiopian Airlines took off from Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia, to Hyderabad. The flight landed at Hyderabad airport around 8:16 pm and the new flight network increases the opportunities to reach out to the Africa market, leveraging the cargo network of the airlines.

A new chapter for us as RGIA meets Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)! We delightfully announce the launch of a new charter flight for cargo by Ethiopian Airlines. The big bird will grace the runways weekly. #GMR #RGIA #HyderabadAirport @flyethiopian @MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri pic.twitter.com/TOP7osSY5S — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) April 26, 2020

Expected to be operating one frequency per week, Ethiopian Airlines will be operating Boeing 777-300 aircraft with a capacity of 50 MT per flight.

Medical supplies

Transportation of medical cargo under the Lifeline Udan scheme has been soaring high as the outreach is happening to remotest places in India. Over 200 tonnes of medical cargo is a huge leap forward. With the support from Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private airlines like Indigo, SpiceJet, medical supplies of at thousands of tons have been delivered to date during the lockdown period.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation on Sunday evening tweeted that within the country, 383 flights have flown more than 3,76,952 km to transport 684 tons of medical and other essential products.

The spirit of service with which #CoronaWarriors of Lifeline UDAN have been serving fellow citizens by transporting medical & essential supplies is truly laudable. pic.twitter.com/bV6ssuk2S8 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 26, 2020

All passenger operations have been since March and airlines are allowed to carry only cargo material.

(Image credits: twitter.com/rgiahyd)