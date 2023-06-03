Odisha Train Crash LIVE: 1000+ People Working Tirelessly To Complete Restoration Work

Quick links:
Multiple teams rescuing survivors and working to complete restoration | Image: ANI
"I commend each and every person belonging to the teams of railways, NDRF, ODRAF, local authorities, police, fire service, volunteers and others who are working tirelessly on the ground and strengthening the rescue ops. Proud of their dedication," tweets PM Narendra Modi
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to meet survivors on Sunday. Main rail line to be operational soon.
Restoration work is ongoing at the train accident site in Balasore, Odisha with 1000+ Manpower working tirelessly. At present, more than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes have been deployed for early restoration: Ministry of Railways
Restoration work is underway at the site of the Odisha train accident as wreckage and mangled coaches of derailed trains are being moved away from the track.
Joint inspection report by senior subordinate in connection with the derailment of 12841 and 12864 at Bahanaga Bazar station yard on 2nd June 2023
Speaking to the reporters at the scene of the tragedy, Mamata Banerjee promised that Bengal will give 5 lakh each to the relative of those died in the accident.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation asked airline firms to pay attention to any unusual rises in the cost of tickets to and from Bhubaneswar. All airline firms have received an advisory from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) not to raise prices.
Latest list of patients
No of patients treated : 1113
No of patients released after treatment: 172
No of patients referred: 390
No of patients undergoing treatment presently: 495
The operation is in the last stages with one bogie that is mangled. It is a complex process and is taking time: NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi tells Republic
#BREAKING | Gas cutters, heavy-duty cranes and bulldozers on location to remove capsized bogies.— Republic (@republic) June 3, 2023
Took stock of the situation at the site of the tragedy in Odisha. Words can’t capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I laud all those working round the clock, on the ground and helping out in relief work: PM Modi after visiting Balasore accident site and hospital
Death toll in the Odisha triple crash stands at 261 with 747 people injured along with 56 grievously injured so far.
( Report till 2 pm/ 03.06.23)
• Death - 261
• Grievous Injuries - 056
• Simple Injuries - 747
Total Casualties - 1064
It's a painful incident. Govt will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, and instructions are issued for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. Railway is working towards track restoration. I met the injured victims: PM Modi after meeting train crash survivors at Balasore Hospital in Odisha
PM visits Odisha train accident site, instructed that special care must be taken to ensure that bereaved families don’t face inconvenience and those affected get required assistance.
This is a very big tragic accident and our prayers are with all the departed souls. Since last night continuously Railways, NDRF, SdRF and State Government all together are doing rescue operation. Complete mobilization done from Baleshwar side, complete mobilization done from Bhubaneswar side. Mobilization has been done from everywhere from Tatanagar because however large the effort put in such a big tragedy is always less.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other officials about the tagic triple train accident.
