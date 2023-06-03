Last Updated:

Odisha Train Crash LIVE: 1000+ People Working Tirelessly To Complete Restoration Work

At least 261 people were killed and more than 900 injured in a horrific triple train crash on Friday in Odisha's Balasore district involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. Ministry of Civil Aviation asked airline firms to pay attention to any unusual rises in the cost of tickets to and from Bhubaneswar.

Piyush Gupta
Coromandel Express

Multiple teams rescuing survivors and working to complete restoration | Image: ANI

23:50 IST, June 3rd 2023
"Proud of their dedication...," PM Modi commends people working tirelessly on ground

"I commend each and every person belonging to the teams of railways, NDRF, ODRAF, local authorities, police, fire service, volunteers and others who are working tirelessly on the ground and strengthening the rescue ops. Proud of their dedication," tweets PM Narendra Modi

23:32 IST, June 3rd 2023
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to meet survivors on Sunday. Main rail line to be operational soon.
23:31 IST, June 3rd 2023
1000+ Manpower working tirelessly to complete the restoration work: Railway Ministry

Restoration work is ongoing at the train accident site in Balasore, Odisha with 1000+ Manpower working tirelessly. At present, more than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes have been deployed for early restoration: Ministry of Railways

22:56 IST, June 3rd 2023
Anurag Thakur, Yogi Adityanath alongwith other ministers observe silence to pay tributes to victims of train accident in Odisha
22:33 IST, June 3rd 2023
Restoration work in full swing at the site of the Odisha train accident

Restoration work is underway at the site of the Odisha train accident as wreckage and mangled coaches of derailed trains are being moved away from the track.

21:58 IST, June 3rd 2023
A large number of passengers reach home after taking the compensation amount
21:38 IST, June 3rd 2023
Work to remove wreckage and mangled coaches of derailed trains in full swing
21:18 IST, June 3rd 2023
Nine NDRF teams present at spot, restoration work in full swing to make the main railway line operational by tonight
20:53 IST, June 3rd 2023
Republic accesses Joint Inspection Report in connection with the derailment of 12841 & 12864

Joint inspection report by senior subordinate in connection with the derailment of 12841 and 12864 at Bahanaga Bazar station yard on 2nd June 2023

  1. 21 Coaches of 12841 were found derailed and some coaches found capsized 
  2. Guard brake van and Hal Coaches are now up Main line. 
  3. 37334/SRC of 12841 is mounted over Goods train N/002P which is on an up loopline symmetrically and has the same alignment. 
  4. Point no. 17 A was found set for the up loop line (in reverse Condition) of BNBR Station at Km no. 255/13-15.
  5. 2 rear most coaches of 12864 were found derailed and capsized and toppled beside BNBR station.
  6. 3rd Coach from rear of 12864 was found south side Panel dashed and damaged. 
  7. Up Loop Line right hand side rail seems to be partially corroded and partially fresh.
  8. No sleeper near ATS was found damaged. 
  9. Up loopline right hand side rail was' found in tilted condition
  10. No sleeper before and ahead of ATS was found damaged on up line.
  11. On the up loop line side rail, there are wheel marks. There is no wheel mark found up line side stock rail.
  12. In panel route is showing up Main line and points are in normal condition
  13. Through Signal Line was given both up and down line as per panel indication.
  14. Driving rod was found to be in good condition in between two rails
  15. The Stretcher Bar was found in such condition which shows , point were set for up loop line.
  16. Significant gap was observed between the curve stock and straight tongue rail.
  17. On Dn Main Line, some number of sleepers and rail were found damaged.
  18.  OHE wires of up and down lines are damaged condition 
  19. Point 16.B  with all roads and Point 17 A will all rods, rods, Point 17 B with all roads and accessories , location box 3, Point track JB-25, signal Post are fully damaged. 

 

20:44 IST, June 3rd 2023
Mamata Banerjee announce 5 lakh ex-gratia to victims of train tragedy in Odisha

Speaking to the reporters at the scene of the tragedy, Mamata Banerjee promised that Bengal will give 5 lakh each to the relative of those died in the accident. 

19:59 IST, June 3rd 2023
Aviation Ministry advises airlines to ensure there's no surge to and from Bhubaneswar

The Ministry of Civil Aviation asked airline firms to pay attention to any unusual rises in the cost of tickets to and from Bhubaneswar. All airline firms have received an advisory from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) not to raise prices.

19:47 IST, June 3rd 2023
Latest list of patients undergoing treatment after Odisha triple-train mishap

Latest list of patients

No of patients treated : 1113

No of patients released after treatment: 172

No of patients referred: 390

No of patients undergoing treatment presently: 495

19:19 IST, June 3rd 2023
The operation is in the last stages, it is a complex process and is taking time: NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi tells Republic

The operation is in the last stages with one bogie that is mangled. It is a complex process and is taking time: NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi tells Republic

18:45 IST, June 3rd 2023
Gas cutters, heavy-duty cranes and bulldozers on location to remove capsized bogies
18:38 IST, June 3rd 2023
Words can’t capture my deep sorrow: PM Modi after visiting Balasore accident site and hospital

Took stock of the situation at the site of the tragedy in Odisha. Words can’t capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I laud all those working round the clock, on the ground and helping out in relief work: PM Modi after visiting Balasore accident site and hospital

18:28 IST, June 3rd 2023
Death toll in Odisha's triple train tragedy rises to 261

Death toll in the Odisha triple crash stands at 261 with 747 people injured along with 56 grievously injured so far.

( Report till 2 pm/ 03.06.23)

 • Death -                         261
 • Grievous Injuries -    056
 • Simple  Injuries   -    747
                                  _______

Total Casualties -          1064

18:28 IST, June 3rd 2023
Injured survivor of Balasore train crash tells Republic the complete story of horrible tragedy
17:47 IST, June 3rd 2023
Govt will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured: PM Modi after visiting Balasore Hospital
17:44 IST, June 3rd 2023
PM Modi promises action against those behind Balasore crash
17:41 IST, June 3rd 2023
Those found guilty will be punished stringently: PM Modi after visiting Balasore Hospital

It's a painful incident. Govt will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, and instructions are issued for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. Railway is working towards track restoration. I met the injured victims: PM Modi after meeting train crash survivors at Balasore Hospital in Odisha

17:20 IST, June 3rd 2023
PM Modi meets train crash victims at Balasore Hospital after reviewing rescue operations at the crash site
pointer
Earlier stills of PM Modi while taking stock of the rescue situation

 

17:10 IST, June 3rd 2023
PM Modi reaches Fakir Hospital in Balasore to meet victims of Odisha train tragedy
pointer
PM Modi instructed officials to ensure that bereaved families don’t face inconvenience

PM visits Odisha train accident site, instructed that special care must be taken to ensure that bereaved families don’t face inconvenience and those affected get required assistance.

16:57 IST, June 3rd 2023
Republic accesses the preliminary report on train accident at Bahanaga Bazar

 

16:52 IST, June 3rd 2023
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs media from the crash site

This is a very big tragic accident and our prayers are with all the departed souls. Since last night continuously Railways, NDRF, SdRF and State Government all together are doing rescue operation. Complete mobilization done from Baleshwar side, complete mobilization done from Bhubaneswar side. Mobilization has been done from everywhere from Tatanagar because however large the effort put in such a big tragedy is always less.

16:43 IST, June 3rd 2023
PM Modi was briefed by Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan and other officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other officials about the tagic triple train accident. 

 

16:29 IST, June 3rd 2023
PM Modi leaves for Cuttack after reviewing the rescue and restoration operations
16:27 IST, June 3rd 2023
PM Modi spent around 40 minutes at the crash site
16:24 IST, June 3rd 2023
At Balasore crash site, PM Modi takes stock of tragic accident
