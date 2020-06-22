After 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mizoram, PM Modi Dials CM & Assures All Possible Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured all possible support to Mizoram after the state was hit with an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale. The earthquake struck at 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram, at 04:10 AM on Monday, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

Prime Minister in his tweet informed that he spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga and discussed the situation in the states. "Assured all possible support from the Centre", PM Modi said.

Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri @ZoramthangaCM Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2020

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 04:10:52 (IST) today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/bmOqIAHsfr — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Another Earthquake recorded in Mizoram

Another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram, at around 4.16 PM on Sunday. As per accounts, tremors were also felt in neighbouring states of Meghalaya, Manipur and Assam.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the epicentre of the quake was Mizoram's Aizawl district and was recorded at a depth of 35 km. NCS has marked this earthquake as 'reviewed' while confirming that the epicentre was 25 km east northeast (ENE) of Aizawl in Mizoram. More details are awaited.

