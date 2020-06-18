Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes North-east Of New Zealand

An earthquake of 7.4 magnitudes has struck in the pacific ocean, northeast of New Zealand, National Emergency Management Agency said. According to the agency, the quake struck at 12:49am (local time) on June 19, on the south of the Kermadec Islands, approximately 1000 km away from the kiwi nation. However, the initial assessment by the agency has said that it is unlikely to cause a Tsunami that would pose a threat to New Zealand.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.4 SOUTH OF THE KERMADEC ISLANDS earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) June 18, 2020

'Weak' tremors

According to reports, residents on the country's eastern coastline were earlier ordered to evacuate to higher grounds as a precaution by the country's civil defence. However, it has now advised them to stay where they are. Meanwhile, New Zealand's hazards monitor GeoNet has described it as a “weak” earthquake. GeoNet reportedly said it was likely felt in the east coast areas of Gisborne, Matawai, Opotiki, Ruatoria, Te Araroa, Te Kaha, Tokomaru Bay, Tolaga Bay, Whakaari/White Island, Whakatane, and Whitianga.

