Last Updated:

Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes North-east Of New Zealand

An earthquake of 7.4 magnitudes has struck in the pacific ocean, northeast of  New Zealand, National Emergency Management Agency said on June 19(local time).

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
7.4 earthquake strikes 1000 kms from New Zealand, no threat of Tsunami

An earthquake of 7.4 magnitudes has struck in the pacific ocean, northeast of  New Zealand, National Emergency Management Agency said. According to the agency, the quake struck at 12:49am (local time) on June 19, on the south of the Kermadec Islands, approximately 1000 km away from the kiwi nation. However, the initial assessment by the agency has said that it is unlikely to cause a Tsunami that would pose a threat to New Zealand.

Read: Gujarat Witnesses 4 Earthquakes In 24 Hours; Latest Tremors Felt Near Bhachau

Read: 4.4 Earthquake Follows 5.5 Near Gujarat's Rajkot In Back-to-back Seismic Incidents

'Weak' tremors 

According to reports, residents on the country's eastern coastline were earlier ordered to evacuate to higher grounds as a precaution by the country's civil defence. However, it has now advised them to stay where they are. Meanwhile, New Zealand's hazards monitor GeoNet has described it as a “weak” earthquake. GeoNet reportedly said it was likely felt in the east coast areas of Gisborne, Matawai, Opotiki, Ruatoria, Te Araroa, Te Kaha, Tokomaru Bay, Tolaga Bay, Whakaari/White Island, Whakatane, and Whitianga.

Read: Delhi HC Pulls Up Kejriwal Govt, Municipal Bodies On Action Plan To Deal With Earthquakes

Read:  Biggest Earthquake Since 2001 Hits Gujarat, CM Vijay Rupani Speaks To Collectors

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all