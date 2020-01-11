Kannauj Bus Fire: PM Modi Extends Condolences To Kin Of The Deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences over the collision between a bus and a truck in UP's Kannauj district that is feared to have killed 20 people. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has, however, asked State Minister Ram Naresh Agnithotri to visit the spot and provide immediate help for the victims.

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi expressed his condolences to the kin of the deceased, and further wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे के बारे में जानकर अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। इस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है। मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

A bus carrying over 40 people collided with a truck on GT road on Friday evening, and then caught fire. As per reports while 20 people are feared dead, around 21 people have been admitted to a local hospital and are receiving treatment. As per the Kannauj District Magistrate, Ravindra Kumar, they have called a forensic team who will assess the death toll.

Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia

Yogi Adityanath on Friday, January 10, expressed his condolences over the collision between a bus and a truck and further announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured victims in the accident.

Speaking about the accident, the Chief Minister said, "The entire district administration is at the spot and is involved in the rescue operation. So far 21 injured have been taken to hospital. Fire is under control. It isn't yet clear how many lives were claimed in the incident."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday also stated that he has sought a report of the incident from the District Magistrate.

