PM Modi Calls French Prez Macron; Discuss Bilateral Issues, Global Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on January 10 to convey 'New Year greetings' over the phone. PM Modi recalled his earlier meetings with Macron including the ones at Biarritz and Chantilly and restated his commitment towards strengthening the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Paris.

Without the mention of any specific issues, the official statement said that the two leaders exchanged views on 'range of issues of mutual interest'.

According to the official statement, “The Prime Minister recalled his earlier meetings with President Macron, including at Biarritz and Chantilly. He reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the Strategic Partnership between India and France. He expressed his satisfaction at the steady progress in the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries. The two leaders exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest in bilateral relations as well as regional and global situations”.

PM Modi's two-day visit to Kolkata

PM Modi will be in West Bengal on January 11 and January 12 to participate in 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust and dedications of heritage buildings to the nation.

Reportedly, the PM will dedicate the four refurbished heritage buildings in Kolkata to the nation. Along with the curation of the old galleries, the Cultural Ministry has renovated the iconic galleries with new exhibitions at Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

According to reports, the ministry has also been enhancing the cultural spaces around iconic buildings in various metro cities in the country. Initially, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi are being taken up under the project.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the upgraded Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit. The PM will also be handing over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust.

On the 11th of January, PM @narendramodi shall dedicate to the Nation Four Refurbished Heritage Buildings in Kolkata to the Nation.



The Prime Minister shall also participate in the grand Sesquicentenary Celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on the 11th and 12th January 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2020

