PM Modi To Hold COVID Review Meeting With State CMs As India Completes Week 1 Of Unlock 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of all state Chief Ministers on Tuesday as India's total Coronavirus tally reached 3,32,424. The meeting comes as India has completed a week in the first phase of reopening under 'Unlock 1'. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister's Office stated that the meeting will be held in two parts on June 16 and 17. This is PM Modi's sixth meeting with the states' CMs to discuss COVID-19 strategy.

PM @narendramodi will interact with state Chief Ministers on the 16th and 17th. pic.twitter.com/RWGeanxgHd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 12, 2020

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with CMs of - Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Block, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal, Meghalaya Mizoram, A&N Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep. On June 17 he will hold talks with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha - the states with maximum COVID-19 cases.



PM chairs COVID-19 review meet

Prime Minister Modi on June 13 held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Informing about the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office stated that the meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic.

"Prime Minister took cognizance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on city- and district-wise requirements of hospital beds/isolation beds which will be required and instructed Health Ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the States/UTs. He also advised the Ministry to ensure suitable preparations in view of the start of the Monsoon season," a press release by the PMO read.



Last PM-CM conference

Earlier on May 11, the Prime Minister had met all state Chief Ministers to discuss an exit strategy for COVID-19 lockdown. After the meeting, the Centre had extended the lockdown till May 30. It also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones in three phases and termed it as Unlock 1. In the first phase from June 8 - it allowed religious places, malls, shops etc to open.

While the next two phases will witness the reopening of educational institutions, international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/ political/ sports/ religious/ cultural functions - the date has not been mentioned for these as of now

