Porbandar Chimney Accident: 4 Dead, Gujarat CM Rupani Sends Help As Rescue Ops Underway

In a tragic incident, 10 labourers had fallen into a chimney at Hathi cement factory at Ranavav in Gujarat's Porbandar. As per the latest information received on the Porbandar chimney accident at around 11:00 pm, four of these 10 labourers lost their lives, while the rest of them are reported to be injured. The fire emergency officials continue to carry out search and rescue operations.

Gujarat: At least 4 labourers fell into a chimney while working inside it, at a cement factory in Ranavav, Porbandar this evening. Officials are present at the spot. Ambulances & Health Dept team present. pic.twitter.com/TTqsRLFf9g — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Reportedly, this accident took place when the labourers of the Hathi cement factory were carrying out renovation at a height of 45-feet of the 85-feet long chimney. Two NDRF teams are now on their way from Junagadh and Rajkot to help in the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Porbandar Chimney Accident: CM Vijay Rupani speaks to Porbandar Collector

Following this tragic accident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday took to his official Twitter handle and informed that he spoke to the Collector of Porbandar regarding the incident at the cement factory. While informing that instructions have been given for immediate help to get relief and proper treatment in the accident, Vijay Rupani said that two teams of NDRF have given instructions for the concerned people to be sent to help in the rescue operation.

Vijay Rupani's tweet in Gujarati can be roughly translated into: "In a telephonic conversation with the Collector of Porbandar regarding the accident at the cement factory in Porbandar district, instructions have been given for immediate help to get relief and proper treatment in the accident. The 2 teams of NDRF have also instructed the concerned to be sent to help in the operation."

પોરબંદર જિલ્લામાં સિમેન્ટ ફેક્ટરીમાં થયેલી દુર્ઘટના અંગે પોરબંદરના કલેક્ટર સાથે ટેલિફોનિક વાતચીત કરીને દુર્ઘટનામાં બચાવ રાહત અને સત્વરે યોગ્ય સારવાર મળે તે માટે તાત્કાલિક મદદ માટેની સૂચના આપી છે. NDRFની 2 ટીમ પણ કામગીરીમાં મદદરૂપ થવા મોકલી આપવાની સંબંધિતોને સૂચના આપી છે. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 12, 2021

(Image: ANI, PTI)