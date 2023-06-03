President Droupadi Murmu's message after triple train tragedy in Odisha; Deeply anguished

President Droupadi Murmu extended her condolences over the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha on Friday, June 2. President Murmu, who hails from Odisha took to Twitter and wrote, “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured.”

Atleast 233 people have died and 900 were injured in a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train on separate tracks in Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district. Rescue operations are still underway. Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed and landed on neighbouring rails, according to an official.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the site of the deadly train accident in Odisha's Balasore. Rescue operations underway



The current death toll stands at 233 pic.twitter.com/H1aMrr3zxR — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the accident site in Balasore on Saturday morning, June 3. Ex-gratia has also been announced. "₹10 Lakh in case of death, ₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries," he tweeted.

#WATCH | Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reaches accident spot in #Balasore where three trains collided yesterday claiming the lives of 233 people and injuring around 900#OdishaTrainTragedy pic.twitter.com/sevsPnEd1r — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

PM Modi expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the incident and stated that all feasible support is being provided to those impacted. "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023

Tamil Nadu CM anguished

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, expressing anguish over the incident, said, “Shocked to hear about the accident in Odisha state #CoromandelExpress . I immediately contacted the Hon’ble Odisha Chief Minister @Naveen_Odisha and inquired about the accident. The information he gave is disturbing. My deepest condolences to all those who lost their lives in the accident. I have ordered the Hon’ble Transport Minister @sivasankar1ss and three IAS officers to rush to Odisha to rescue the Tamils involved in the accident. I have also ordered to make #Helpline immediately and help.”

To mourn the lives lost in the Balasore Train Accident, the DMK canceled all events scheduled today, June 3 for the birth centenary of former CM M Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu.

One-day state mourning

Following the incident Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday, June 3 in view of the horrific train crash.

"Important Announcement: In view of tragic rail accident at Bahanaga, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Sri Naveen Patnaik has ordered for State Mourning for a day. Hence no State celebration to take place on 3rd June through out the State," the Information & Public Relations Department of the Odisha government tweeted.