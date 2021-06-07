Pune Chemical Plant Fire: 17 Bodies Recovered; PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

Giving out details of the fire rescue operations, which were underway at the chemical plant of Pune, PMRDA Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode informed that the fire had broken out during plastic packing. Stating that the smoke was so much that the female workers could not find an escape, the officer informed that 17 bodies have been recovered, out of which 15 are women and 2 are men.

The fire broke out during plastic packing, smoke was so much that female workers could not find an escape. We have recovered 17 bodies - 15 women and 2 men. Cooling and search operation is underway: Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire Officer, PMRDA Pune pic.twitter.com/3wFx9rRcwx — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

PM Modi condoles death of chemical plant workers

Offering heartfelt condolences to the people, who lost their lives in the Pune chemical plant fire incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said that he is pained by the loss of life due to fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. PM Modi wrote, "My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest."

My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2021

As per the Prime Minister's Officer (PMO), PM Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to lightning in various parts of West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to lightning in various parts of West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

Besides the Prime Minister, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also consoled the death of the chemical plant workers. Taking to Twitter, the Maharashtra Governor said that the news of the death of innocent workers in a massive fire incident at a chemical factory in the Pune district is extremely distressing. "Convey my deepest condolences to the nest of those, who lost their lives in the incident and pray for the safety of all others in the factory," he added.

The news of the death of innocent workers in the massive fire incident at a chemical factory in Pune district is extremely distressing. Convey my deepest condolences to the next of those who lost their lives in the incident and pray for the safety of all others in the factory. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) June 7, 2021

In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out at a chemical plant SVS Aqua Technologies located in an industrial area in Pune's district on Monday. According to the officials from the fire department of PMDRA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority),12 bodies have been recovered and 5 people are still missing.

#UPDATE | Total 12 bodies recovered with 5 more people missing: Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Pune Chemical Plant Fire: Rescue operations underway

The officials from the fire control department informed that after getting the news, 8 fire tenders were sent to the plant to douse the flames. The officials further said that out of 37 employees, who were on duty in the chemical plant, 20 have been rescued.

#UPDATE | Fire under control, 8 fire tenders at the spot. Search for the missing people is underway: Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Speaking about the Pune chemical plant fire incident. Chief Fire Officer at PMDRA Fire Services Devendra Potphode said, "When the fire broke out, 17 workers of the plant were missing. 20 have been rescued and 12 bodies have been found. Search for remaining 5 workers ic currently underway." Devendra Potphode further informed that the chemical plant, which caught fire is not manufacturing, supply and export of air, water and surface treatment chemicals.

This is a developing story and further updates are awaited.

(Image: ANI)