Punjab: At Least 11 Dead In Gas Leak Accident; CM Mann Expresses Grief, Promises Help

At least 11 people died due to a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana District in Punjab on Sunday. Four people who fell unconscious have been hospitalised for urgent treatment.

As per police, the source of the leakage and the type of gas are yet to be ascertained. Also, the area has been sealed while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed at the spot.

Five men and six women among the casualties

The casualties include five men and six women. Two boys aged 10 and 13 are also among the 11 who have died due to the incident. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team of 50 members has also arrived at the spot.

One of the NDRF officials said it is yet to be ascertained which gas led to the fatal incident, "We will check it first then we will let you know.”

A district administration official said the NDRF team will check and find out the source and the type of gas. The official also stated that as it was a heavily crowded area, the priority was to evacuate people from the place.

Punjab Chief Minister expresses grief

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident in Ludhiana and said all possible help is being extended.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "The incident of a gas leak in the factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government, and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected. Rest details soon.”

ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਗਿਆਸਪੁਰਾ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਫ਼ੈਕਟਰੀ ਦੀ ਗੈਸ ਲੀਕ ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਦੁੱਖਦਾਇਕ ਹੈ..ਪੁਲਿਸ, ਪੑਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਅਤੇ NDRF ਟੀਮਾਂ ਮੌਕੇ ‘ਤੇ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਹਨ ..ਹਰ ਸੰਭਵ ਮਦਦ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਈ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ..ਬਾਕੀ ਵੇਰਵੇ ਜਲਦੀ.. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 30, 2023

Earlier, it was reported that nine people died and eleven were taken to the hospital.

Swati, SDM Ludhiana West had said, "Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick.”

As of now the investigation is underway and more details are to be released soon.