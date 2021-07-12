Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Condole Loss Of Lives Due To Lightning In UP, Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of over 40 people in lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and appealed to the two-state governments to provide all possible help to the affected families.

"Thirty-eight people lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to their loved ones. I appeal to the state governments to extend all possible help to the families of the deceased," he said on Twitter in Hindi around 1 PM.

At least 41 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning across16 districts of Uttar Pradesh and 30 people have been injured since Sunday. Meanwhile, officials in Rajasthan said 23 people, including 12 in Jaipur, were killed and 27 injured in incidents of lightning strikes in the state. The deaths were also reported from six other districts -- Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk.

Akhilesh Yadav condoles loss of lives

Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav also expressed condolences over the unfortunate deaths and urged the government to extend possible assistance to the bereaved families.

"The news of nearly 40 deaths in the state due to lightning is very sad. Tributes to all the departed! May the Government extend all possible assistance to the bereaved families affected by this untimely death. SP workers should contact the affected families in various districts and help them as much as possible," Yadav tweeted in Hindi at around 5 pm.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed grief over the incidents and ordered district administrations to provide adequate compensation to the kin of lightning victims. Taking note of the incident, Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia each will be provided to kin of the deceased, said UP Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad.

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi also offered condolences over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia each to affected families from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). He made a similar announcement for the lightning victims from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.