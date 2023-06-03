Last Updated:

Odisha Train Accident LIVE Updates: At Least 207 People Dead, 900 Sustain Injuries So Far

More than 900 people have been injured in the accident and at least 207 were confirmed dead after the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train near Balasore in Odisha. Railway minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh whereas the PMO announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Teams from the NDRF, state governments and Air Force are carrying out rescue ops.

Coromandel Express

05:49 IST, June 3rd 2023
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar visits Balasore, interacts with injured
05:34 IST, June 3rd 2023
Over 900 injured, death toll rises to 207
05:24 IST, June 3rd 2023
Odisha govt declares a day's mourning, no state celebrations today

The Odisha government declared a day of mourning on Saturday in the wake of the horrific train derailment in Balasore, which claimed the lives of more than 200 passengers and left another 900 injured on Friday evening. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared a day's mourning on Saturday, saying that no state celebrations would be held on the day. The announcement was made through an official release by the state I&PR Department.

05:19 IST, June 3rd 2023
Minister of Revenue and Disaster takes stock of rescue operations
02:57 IST, June 3rd 2023
US State Department's Bureau condoles train accident in Odisha's Balasore
02:41 IST, June 3rd 2023
Maldivian FM, Singapore envoy condole loss of lives

Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid and Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong expressed grief over the horrific train tragedy in Odisha on Friday.
Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid took to his Twitter to console the loss of lives in the accident. "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic train accident in Odisha, #India, leading to loss of lives and injuries to many. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and praying for a speedy recovery to the injured," he said in a tweet. 

Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong, too, expressed his grief over the loss of lives, tweeting, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the train tragedy in Balasore, Odisha. Our thoughts are with the families of the bereaved and injured."

02:22 IST, June 3rd 2023
More than 120 bodies recovered, over 400 evacuated: DG Sudhanshu Sarangi
01:23 IST, June 3rd 2023
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw orders high-level probe into Coromandel Express Derailment
01:10 IST, June 3rd 2023
600 people injured, death toll between 55-60: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena
00:51 IST, June 3rd 2023
Chennai division helpline numbers released

Chennai division helpline numbers

1) Central Helpdesk at Commercial Control: 044-25354771, 044-25330952, 044-25330953 and 9003061974

2) Chennai Central Station: 044-25354148 and 044-25330714

3) Katpadi station: 9498651927

4)Jolarpet station: 77080 61811

 

00:46 IST, June 3rd 2023
45 Mobile Health Teams mobilized to Train Crash site

More 45 Mobile Health Teams  (with doctors and paramedics) from following districts have been mobilized to the site

Kendrapara -5
Jajpur -16
Bhadrak -10
Balasore-14

00:43 IST, June 3rd 2023
AIIMS Bhubaneshwar deploys paramedics

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar along with arrangements for emergency, ICU and OT beds, all doctors, nurses and staff have been instructed to provide all possible help to the people injured in the accident: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

00:39 IST, June 3rd 2023
More trains cancelled, diverted and rescheduled due to Odisha train disaster

 

 

00:14 IST, June 3rd 2023
500-600 workers involved in rescue operations: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena
00:14 IST, June 3rd 2023
Railway minister announces ₹10 Lakh for kin of deceased

Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha; ₹10 Lakh in case of death, ₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries," Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted.

 

00:14 IST, June 3rd 2023
Officials update on the triple train derailment
00:14 IST, June 3rd 2023
Passenger shares details of the horrific Odisha train disaster
00:14 IST, June 3rd 2023
PMO announces ₹2 lakh for kin of deceased

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," a tweet from PM Narendra Modi's office read. 

 

00:14 IST, June 3rd 2023
Railway, state governments issue helpline numbers

Helpline numbers:

Howrah (HWH) - 03326382217
Kharagpur (KGP) - 8972073925, 9332392339
Balasore (BLS) - 8249591559, 7978418322
Shalimar (SHM) - 9903370746

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the state's emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526 and 22535185.

Chennai control room offices:

044-25330952, 044-25330953 and 044-25354771

 

00:14 IST, June 3rd 2023
3 trains cancelled, 6 partially cancelled, 9 diverted

Cancelled trains:

01.    12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri on 02.06.2023.

02.    18410 Puri-Shalimar Shri Jagannath Express from Puri on 02.06.2023.

03.    08012 Puri-Bhanjapur Special from Puri on 02.06.2023.


Diversion of Trains:

01.    03229 Puri-Patna Special from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

02.    12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai on 01.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli route.

03.    18048 Vasco da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express from Vasco on 01.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

04.    22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Expr5ess from Secunderabad on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli.

05.    12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura & Jaroli route.

06.    18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Road-Ib route.

07.    22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express from Sambalpur on 02.06.2023 will run via Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Route.

08.    12509 Bangalore-Guwahati Express from Bangalore on 01.06.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda-Tata route.

09.    15929 Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express from Tambaram on 01.06.2023 will run via Ranital-Jaroli route.

Partial Cancellation:

01.    18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express from Khurda Road on 02.06.2023 will run up to Baitarani Road and will remain cancelled from Baitarani Road to Kharagpur.

02.    18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express from Kharagpur on 03.06.2023 will originate from Baitarani Road to Khurda Road and remain cancelled from Kharagpur to Baitarani Road.

03.    12892 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express from Bhubaneswar on 02.06.2023 will run up to Jajpur Keonjhar Road and will remain cancelled from Jajpur K Road to Bangiriposi.

04.    12891 Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Express from Bangiriposi on 03.06.2023 will originate from Jajpur Keonjhar Road to Bhubaneswar and remain cancelled from Bangiriposi to Jajpur K Road.

05.    08412 Bhubaneswar-Balasore MEMU from Bhubaneswar on 02.06.2023 will run up to Jenapur and will remain cancelled from Jenapur to Balasore.

06.    18411 Balasore-Bhubaneswar MEMU on 03.06.2023 will originate from Jenapur to Bhubaneswar instead of Balasore to Bhubaneswar.

00:14 IST, June 3rd 2023
Odisha train tragedy kills at least 50, more than 350 injured

At least 600 passengers were injured and around 55-60 have been confirmed dead in the collision of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express(12841) with a goods train near Balasore in Odisha. The collision is said to have taken place after 6:30 pm. Notably, the accident involved a third train, the Yashwantpur- Howrah Express (12864) which was passing through an adjacent line. The train is said to have rammed into the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express which caused three of its own coaches to skid off the tracks.

