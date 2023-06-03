Odisha Train Accident LIVE Updates: At Least 207 People Dead, 900 Sustain Injuries So Far

Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid and Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong expressed grief over the horrific train tragedy in Odisha on Friday.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid took to his Twitter to console the loss of lives in the accident. "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic train accident in Odisha, #India, leading to loss of lives and injuries to many. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and praying for a speedy recovery to the injured," he said in a tweet.

Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong, too, expressed his grief over the loss of lives, tweeting, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the train tragedy in Balasore, Odisha. Our thoughts are with the families of the bereaved and injured."