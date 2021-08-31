Rajasthan Accident: 11 Dead, Seven Injured In Cruiser-truck Collision In Nagaur On Aug 31

After a cruiser collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur, as many as 11 people from Madhya Pradesh were killed in the tragic incident and seven sustained severe injuries on Tuesday, August 31. The horrific accident took place on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway when people belonging from the Ujjain district were returning home after offering prayers at Rajasthan's Ramdevra and Karni Mata temples. Those people who survived the accident were immediately rushed to Bikaner's Nokha hospital for treatment, said Shri Balaji Police Station SHO who was present at the scene.

A cruiser collided with a truck; 11 died, four sustained injuries

The horrific incident which took place in Nagpur on Tuesday at 7 am, shook everyone to the core. The cruiser, which was heading towards Madhya Pradesh, consisted of around 17 to 19 people when it met with an accident near Balaji temple on the Bikaner-Jodhpur route. The incident has escalated fear among the locals, and police are trying to investigate the matter. However, the police have not revealed the exact reason behind the accident. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces ex-gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each to kin of 11 persons from Ujjain who died in a road accident in Nagaur.



The state govt will bear the entire cost of treatment for the injured, he says



— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the tragic incident

नागौर के श्रीबालाजी क्षेत्र में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे में एमपी लौट रहे 11 दर्शनार्थियों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद है।मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं, ईश्वर उन्हें इस कठिन समय में संबल दें व दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना है।

PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the horrific incident

PM Modi, when came to know about the incident, expressed his grief and extended wishes for a speedy recovery for those who were injured. Taking to Twitter, the PMO office wrote, "The horrific road accident in Nagaur, Rajasthan is very painful. I express my condolences to the families of all those who have lost their lives in this accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery"

राजस्थान के नागौर में हुआ भीषण सड़क हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। जिन लोगों को इस दुर्घटना में जान गंवानी पड़ी है, मैं उन सभी के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। साथ ही घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: PM @narendramodi

Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for 11 people

After the accident, CM Chouhan extended his grief towards the deceased and announced ex-gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of all 11 people. In a similar incident, which happened on August 27, a speedy bus collided with a tractor near Jatu Lohari village in Haryana's Bhiwani district. In the tragic incident, four people died and dozens were injured on Thursday. The people who sustained injuries were rushed to the nearest hospital, while police launched an investigation.



