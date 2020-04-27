Senior West Bengal Health Official Succumbs To Covid; CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles Loss

A 64-year-old man who led the distribution of COVID-19 medical supplies to hospitals and health centres across the state of West Bengal passed away due to the virus on Sunday. According to reports, Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta who was in charge of the state's Central Medical Stores was tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus on April 17. He is the first frontline health provider in West Bengal to succumb due to the virus.

Reportedly, Dasgupta was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area where he was put on ventilator support. He had been suffering from diabetes and hypertension which led to worsening his condition. The cause of his death has been recorded as 'COVID-19 Pneumonia'. Meanwhile, his family members and primary contacts, including 17 people from the Health Department have been quarantined. After taking their tests, Dasgupta's wife and the family physician have been confirmed positive for the virus.

Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to Dr Dasgupta's family over his demise. She said that his sacrifice for the cause of ailing humanity will make the COVID-19 warriors fight with even more determination.

COVID-19 in West Bengal

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has so far recorded a total of 611 cases of Coronavirus, out of which 18 people have succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, 105 have been recovered or discharged. According to the Health Department, over 70 healthcare workers have been tested positive for Coronavirus.

