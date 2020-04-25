IMCT Team Inspects West Bengal Regions; Asks For Stricter Covid Lockdown Measures

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) in West Bengal has asserted that stricter implementation of lockdown is mandatory to avoid any further outbreak. The development comes after the team visited Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong to assess the containment of COVID-19. The team has thereby written to West Bengal Chief Secretary and Divisional Commissioner (DC) Jalpaiguri to implement stringent measures for the lockdown.

READ: Home Ministry Forms 5 More IMCT Teams To Augment States' Efforts To Fight COVID-19

"Stricter implementation nescessary": IMCT

"As an immediate measure, it is suggested that stricter implementation of lockdown is absolutely necessary to avoid any further outbreak. Larger number of field officers are required to monitor and provide feedback about the effectiveness of various measures undertaken by the government," said Vineet Joshi, Team Leader, North Bengal IMCT. "Additional data was sought during discussions with the Divisional Commissioner and DM Darjeeling on April 22 and CMO Darjeeling on April 23 which is still awaited. Meeting sought with the Police Commissioner could not materialise as requested. The IMCT would still request you to facilitate the meeting with the Police Commissioner," Joshi added.

READ | 'Increase COVID-19 Tests To 2500-5000 Per Day': IMCT Issues Directives To West Bengal Govt

In addition, Vineet Joshi also added that the officers have been directed to furnish the requested data. The Union Home Ministry has also constituted IMCTs to visit COVID-19 hotspots for assessment, issue directions to combat the spread of the virus in those areas and submit a report to the central government.

READ: IMCT Writes To Bengal CS; Seeks Explanation On Methodology Used To Ascertain COVID Deaths

(With ANI Inputs)