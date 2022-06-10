Sikkim: ITBP Recovers Body Of Driver Who Fell Into River Trying To Click Pictures

In the state of Sikkim, two people, one of who is a driver, fell into the river while attempting to click pictures. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) which patrols across the borders has recovered the body of the driver. This incident occurred in the north Sikkim region where a local driver fell into the river beneath the Rit Chu Bridge. Along with the driver, another passenger fell into the river as well.

In a statement published by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), they explained that the driver and the passenger fell accidentally into the river. In an attempt to take pictures by the edge of the bridge, both of them fell from the Rit Chu bridge. They lost balance at the edge and fell into the water.

The search for the missing tourist is still on as informed by the paramilitary force. The tourist was on a holiday from Bihar. He was accompanied by his wife, son, and daughter.

This incident took place on Thursday and the body was recovered by the 11th battalion of the border force.

(With ANI inputs)