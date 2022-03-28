SpiceJet Flight With Passengers On Board Collides With Electric Pole At Delhi Airport

A SpiceJet flight with passengers on board collided with an electric pole at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport in a worrying occurrence on Monday. The accident occurred during the aircraft's pushback. However, no one was injured. Following the incident, a replacement aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, according to airport officials. An inquiry into the occurrence has been initiated, the officials informed.

#BREAKING | SpiceJet flight collides with electric pole at Delhi Airport



Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/WnNyyUuaZS pic.twitter.com/3O9NE2qmaH — Republic (@republic) March 28, 2022

As per the airline, flight SG 160 was scheduled to depart for Jammu from Delhi when it crashed into an electric pole at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. While informing about the incident, airline officials stated that the right-wing trailing edge came into close contact with a pole during the pushback, causing damage to the aileron.

“Today, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi & Jammu. During pushback, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to the aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight,” said a SpiceJet official.

It is pertinent to mention that when SpiceJet's SG 160 collided with an electric pole at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, passengers were on board. However, no one was injured. Only the aircraft and the electric pole were damaged.

SpiceJet push back gone wrong at Delhi airport this morning. pic.twitter.com/wjw4VAnFGY — Manju V (@ManjuVTOI) March 28, 2022

SpiceJet launches Gorakhpur to Varanasi flight

SpiceJet has launched a flight linking Gorakhpur to Varanasi. On Sunday in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated SpiceJet's Gorakhpur-Varanasi flight via video conferencing. At the meeting, which was also attended by Union Minister Jyotiaditya Scindia, CM Yogi Adityanath said that he is proud to see UP cities connected via air routes to other cities in India. While speaking about the new Gorakhpur to Varanasi flight from SpiceJet, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "For the first time, Baba Gorakhnath's land is getting connected to Baba Vishwanath's city." Gorakhnath is associated with Gorakhpur, whereas the Vishwanath temple is located in Varanasi.

CM Yogi said that he was grateful to the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiyta Scindia and CMD Ajay Singh of Spicejet for the new air route between the cities of Gorakhpur and Varanasi. Speaking about the development of airports in the state of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi informed that five years ago there were only four operational airports in Uttar Pradesh.

Image: TWITTER/@ManjuVTOI