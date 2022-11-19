Suspicious Cooker Blast Reported Inside Auto-rickshaw In Mangaluru; City On High Alert

Karnataka's Mangaluru is on high alert after a cooker blast was reported inside a moving auto-rickshaw in the city on November 19. As per the latest updates, the driver and the passenger inside the vehicle have been injured and security has been beefed up in Mangaluru following the suspicious blast. The two injured have suffered burns from the blast and are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

Republic assessed the CCTV visuals wherein the auto-rickshaw was seen crossing a public bus before it explodes and vanishes in a thick smoke cloud. The visuals also showed the vehicle passing through a busy street and additional damage at the site is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary investigation revealed that there were several plastic bags were inside the auto-rickshaw. Moreover, the onlookers reported spotting a fire moments before the blast took place. The rickshaw driver also noticed a spark but failed to respond in time.

The Mangaluru City Police have arrived at the scene and additional security forces have also been deployed while the city is on high alert. Meanwhile, Shashi Kumar, Commissioner of Mangaluru Police has requested the public not to panic assuring that there is nothing to worry about.

Speaking about the incident, Shashikumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner said, "On the outskirts of Mangaluru in Kankinadi police station limits a suspicious blast has taken place inside an autorickshaw at 5.15 PM. The driver and passenger have been injured in the blast and have been admitted to the hospital. We still do not have any information about the nature of material collected. FSL sleuths and a team are collecting material and information."

"We still do not know the reason for the blast. They have sustained burn injuries and are being treated. We cannot say anything for now, the auto driver has said that he saw fire. After the treatment, we will speak to the injured and collect more details. People need to keep and don't need to worry. Do not heed or spread any rumours," he added.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow)