Telangana CM Announces ₹3 Lakh To Kin Of Each Farmer Who Died Protesting; Questions Centre

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday has announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia compensation for families of all the farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three contentious farm laws, and has asked the Central government to do the same to give Rs 25 lakh for each deceased farmer. This come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament.

"We urge the Centre to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each bereaved family," said CM KCR.

Proud of Hon’ble @TelanganaCMO #KCR Garu for announcing ₹3 lakh ex gratia to all the 750 plus farmers who lost lives fighting the #FarmLaws in NCR 👍



He also demanded Govt of India to announce ₹25 lakh ex gratia to each farmer family & also withdraw all cases unconditionally — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 20, 2021

PM Modi announces repeal of three farm laws

PM Modi on Friday announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. He made this declaration amid year-long protests by farmers at the Delhi borders. Addressing the Nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also declared that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

The PM remarked, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produces and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists since a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in. Crores of farmers across the country and many farm organizations welcomed and supported this. Today, I want to thank all of them."

Farm Laws

The three farm laws which were introduced in 2020 include The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. This invoked nationwide protests all across the country and hundreds of farmers were seen protesting at the three Delhi borders since November 2020 demanding the withdrawal of the bills.