Telangana Floods: Delhi Govt To Donate Financial Aid Of Rs 15 Cr, Announces CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday has expressed solidarity with the state of Telangana over the incessant rainfall and flood situation leading to loss of lives and damage to property in the state. Kejriwal said that the people of Delhi stand with the people of flood-hit Hyderabad. He took to Twitter to announce the decision of Delhi Government to donate Rs 15 crore to the Telangana as aid to assist in the relief measures.

Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis.



Delhi govt will donate Rs 15 cr to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 20, 2020

READ | COVID-19: 1,486 New Cases, 7 Deaths In Telangana

READ | Flood Situation Grim In Parts Of Telangana, Karnataka

Floods claim 70 lives

Telangana is grappling with the incessant rainfall and flood situation which has affected life and property in its capital city Hyderabad, killing at least 70 people. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced an immediate relief compensation of Rs 10,000 to each poor household from the low lying areas adding that the government would start disbursing the compensation from Tuesday itself. The CM also announced that all the houses which were completely destroyed in the rains and floods would be given an assistance of Rs One Lakh each and partially damaged would be given Rs 50,000 each.

According to the official statement, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal district collectors under the Hyderabad jurisdiction have been instructed to send teams to commence the distribution of the relief funds to the poor from Tuesday morning onwards. Telangana CM has also asked the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, set up 200-250 teams to monitor the financial assistance distribution. K Chandrashekhar Rao urged all ministers, ruling TRS leaders, MLAs, corporators as well as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to actively participate in the distribution process while adding that helping the poor should be treated as the responsibility of the officials.

Besides Delhi, Tamil Nadu has also announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 Crore to Telangana to combat the flood situation with Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami making the announcement. KCR thanked Palaniswami and urged all the business establishments, industrialists and traders to come together and extend a helping hand to the poor people who were affected by the floods and rains and also asked them to donate to the CM Relief Fund.

According to the CM, 33 people in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and adjoining areas, and 37 people in other districts have lost their lives. The Telangana capital had witnessed one of the worst deluges in recent times following unprecedented downpour in over a century early this week, with about 20 cm of rains being recorded in the city and its surrounding areas.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Telangana Guv, CM Thank Palaniswami For Rs 10 Cr Relief

READ | TN Gives Rs 10 Cr To Telangana; Palaniswami Lauds Rao