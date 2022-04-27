Thanjavur Tragedy: Kamal Haasan Extends Condolences To Kin Of Deceased; 'Heartbroken'

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan extended his condolences to the victims of the tragedy at a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu early on Wednesday. Eleven people were killed and several others injured after a temple chariot came in contact with a high voltage power line in Kalimedu village near Thanjavur.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief also urged the district administration, the police and local authorities to take appropriate precautionary measures for such celebratory events. The Nayakan star sought strict adherence to safety precautions and measures to avoid such tragedies.

Kamal Haasan extends condolences to victims of Kalimedu tragedy

Kamal Haasan tweeted his statement on the Thanjavur tragedy: "Eleven people were electrocuted during the Kalimedu election festival. I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and the victims."

"The district administration, the police and the local administration should take extra care and take appropriate precautionary measures with the festival organisers at such gatherings. The measures for safe ceremonies must be strictly adhered to," he added.

களிமேடு தேர்த் திருவிழாவில் மின்சாரம் தாக்கி 11 பேர் உயிரிழந்த சம்பவம் பெருந்துயரத்தைத் தருகிறது. உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பத்தாருக்கும், பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களுக்கும் என் ஆறுதல்களைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 27, 2022

இது போன்ற கூடுகைகளில் விழா ஏற்பாட்டாளர்களுடன் மாவட்ட நிர்வாகம், காவல் துறை, உள்ளூர் நிர்வாகம் ஆகியோர் கூடுதல் அக்கறை எடுத்துக்கொண்டு தகுந்த முன்னெச்சரிக்கை நடவடிக்கைகள் எடுக்க வேண்டும். பாதுகாப்பான விழாக்களுக்கான நெறிமுறைகள் உறுதியாக கடைப்பிடிக்கப்படவேண்டும். (2/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 27, 2022

Among the others to be saddened by the tragedy was R Madhavan. The actor tweeted, "Oh God...Deeply saddened and heartbroken. This is so tragic. (sic)"

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. Cannot imagine what they are going thru (sic)," he added.

Thanjavur temple procession tragedy

The police have registered a case in the incident and have started their investigation into it.

"A total of 11 people have died. Three people died on the spot and seven died in the hospital. 15 people are injured and have been taken to Thanjavur Medical College for treatment. FIR has been filed and an investigation into the matter has started," V. Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, was quoted by ANI as saying.

"Prima facie it suggests that some high tension wire came in contact with the temple car (of chariot festival) during the annual chariot festival in the Kallimedu village," said Balakrishnan.

"The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in contact with the overhead line," he added.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly observed a two-minute silence to mourn the death of the 11 persons. Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that he would personally visit the families of the deceased and the injured victims. Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamoezhi was instructed by the CM to visit the site and oversee the relief operations.

Tamil Nadu Assembly observes 2-minute silence on the loss of 11 lives in Thanjavur electrocution incident.



"I will visit Thanjavur to meet the injured and deceased's families," announces CM MK Stalin in the Assembly pic.twitter.com/YUCXACCMlY — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

A Rs 5 lakh ex gratia has been announced for the kin of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended condolences to the victims of the tragedy. The Prime Minister announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the deceased persons' family and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.