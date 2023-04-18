Three Killed As Car Rams Into Truck On Highway In Madhya Pradesh

Quick links:
Image: ANI/Representative
Three persons were killed when their speeding car rammed into a trailer-truck on Indore-Ahmedabad national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, a police official said.
The accident took place at around 3.30 am near Bhopavar intersection in the district, he said.
The car hit the trailer-truck from behind.
Three car occupants died on the spot due to the impact of the collision, Sardarpur sub-divisional officer of police Ram Singh Medha said.
The deceased have been identified as Gopal Garg (27), Akshay Trivedi (27) and Sandeep Rathor (28), the official said.
A probe was on into the incident.
