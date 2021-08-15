Truck Carrying 300 LPG Cylinders Catches Fire In Rajasthan; 2 Killed, 4 Injured

Two people were killed, and four others were injured in explosions after a truck carrying Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder caught fire near Dantri village on the Jaipur-Ajmer border on Rajasthan expressway. Giving out details of the incident, the police officials informed that this incident happened on Saturday night. The Rajasthan Police said that explosions were heard for several kilometres from the sport, and the traffic on the Jaipur-Ajmer border expressway remained blocked for a long time. The explosions continued for around 45 minutes resulting in a long traffic jam, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Rural's additional superintendent of Police Gyan Prakash, said that the reason for the truck catching fire is still unclear. While informing that the truck was carrying 300 LPG cylinders when it caught fire, the Police said that six people were in the truck at the time of the explosion. "Out of 6 people, 2 people, who were suspected to be the driver and the cleaner, were blown to pieces in the explosion while others got injured while trying to escape," they added.

Image Credit: Unsplash-Representative