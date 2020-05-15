Uttar Pradesh Government Issues Alert For Possible Locust Attacks In Western Part Of State

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a warning of a possible locust attack that could be harmful to the agricultural sector in the state. The state's Agriculture Department has issued an advisory raising an alarm regarding possible locust attacks in the western part of the state citing examples of earlier attacks in other states.

"In view of the locust menace in neighbouring Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab it is important to keep a close watch on them so that their attacks could be controlled," the Agriculture Department said in the advisory.

The Agriculture Department has detailed the steps involved in controlling this menace and suggested the use of fire brigade if the need arises. The Agriculture Department has suggested that special care should be taken in tackling locust menace in the districts of western Uttar Pradesh — Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Mathura, Agra, Ghaziabad and Aligarh.

Centre's stimulus to the agricultural sector amid COVID-19

The Central government announced a financial booster package for the economy which is sailing through the COVID-19 crisis. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced two measures for the welfare of small farmers. Sitharaman declared that the NABARD shall extend additional refinance support of Rs.30,000 crore for crop loan requirement of rural cooperative banks and Regional Rural Banks. This is over and above the Rs.90,000 crore to be provided by the NABARD through the normal refinance route during 2020. Farmers holding Kisan Credit Cards will be provided concessional Credit boost amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore. Fishermen & Animal husbandry farmers will also be included in this and 2.5 crore farmers will benefit from this.

