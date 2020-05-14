BJP Prez JP Nadda Lauds Centre's Steps To Help Migrants, Farmers, Poor & Street Vendors

On Thursday, BJP president JP Nadda lauded the 9 steps announced by Union Finance Minister to provide relief to the migrant workers, urban poor, street vendors, and farmers. According to him, free food for migrants and 'One Nation, One Ration Card' would ensure food security. He opined that affordable rental housing for the urban poor showcased PM Modi's sensitivity towards poor people. Nadda also thanked the Centre for extending special credit facility to street vendors and interest subvention for the MUDRA loanees. Moreover, the BJP president welcomed the steps taken such as concessional credit and NABARD funding to boost the farm sector.

I welcome announcements by FM @nsitharaman Ji for the benefit of migrant workers. Free food for two months to 8 Crore migrants, nationwide implementation of "One Nation One Ration Card" Scheme are major initiatives to ensure food security for migrant workers. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 14, 2020

Announcements offering affordable rental housing to urban poor, NREGS support to returning migrant workers, Central assistance of Rs. 11,000 Cr to states for free accommodation and food in urban shelters show Hon @Narendramodi Ji's sensitivity towards the poor & marginal people. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 14, 2020

I thank our Government for announcing a new scheme to offer Rs. 5,000 crore Special credit facility to 50 Lakh Street Vendors and Rs. 1500 crore interest subvention for Mudra 'Shishu' loans benefiting small enterprises. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 14, 2020

Massive support to farmers in FM’s announcements is welcome. 2 lakh Cr concessional credit to 2.5 Cr PM Kisan beneficiary farmers & fishermen; 30,000 Cr additional funding from NABARD etc. will give boost to farm sector.

I thank @narendramodi Ji for #AatmaNirbharBharatPackage — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 14, 2020

Centre's first list of 15 measures

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the first set of 15 measures of the financial package on Wednesday, May 13. The measures to revitalise the MSME sector included Rs.3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs, Rs. 20,000 crore subordinate debt for MSMEs, Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds, revising the definition of MSMEs and the prohibition of global tenders in government procurement tenders up to Rs.200 crore. Furthermore, the registration and completion date of all registered projects expiring on or after March 25, 2020, was extended suo-moto by 6 months. The due date of income tax return, tax audit, assessments, and the Vivad se Vishwas scheme has also been extended.

