BJP Prez JP Nadda Lauds Centre's Steps To Help Migrants, Farmers, Poor & Street Vendors

BJP president JP Nadda lauded the 9 steps announced by Union Finance Minister to provide relief to the migrant workers, urban poor, street vendors, and farmers.

BJP

On Thursday, BJP president JP Nadda lauded the 9 steps announced by Union Finance Minister to provide relief to the migrant workers, urban poor, street vendors, and farmers. According to him, free food for migrants and 'One Nation, One Ration Card' would ensure food security. He opined that affordable rental housing for the urban poor showcased PM Modi's sensitivity towards poor people. Nadda also thanked the Centre for extending special credit facility to street vendors and interest subvention for the MUDRA loanees. Moreover, the BJP president welcomed the steps taken such as concessional credit and NABARD funding to boost the farm sector. 

Centre's first list of 15 measures 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the first set of 15 measures of the financial package on Wednesday, May 13. The measures to revitalise the MSME sector included Rs.3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs, Rs. 20,000 crore subordinate debt for MSMEs, Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds, revising the definition of MSMEs and the prohibition of global tenders in government procurement tenders up to Rs.200 crore. Furthermore, the registration and completion date of all registered projects expiring on or after March 25, 2020, was extended suo-moto by 6 months. The due date of income tax return, tax audit, assessments, and the Vivad se Vishwas scheme has also been extended. 

