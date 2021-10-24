Uttarakhand Floods: DGP Ashok Kumar Arrives At Nanital, Inspects Rescue Operations

As rains in several parts of Uttarakhand damaged properties and resulted in the loss of lives, Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Sunday inspected the rescue operations in Nainital.

Nainital has been a subject of a lot of rainfall in the past few days and also accounts for the highest number of casualties from the state. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who are currently looking after the search operations in the state, have successfully rescued a lot of trapped people due to floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains.

Notably, on October 22, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that he would be donating his salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar inspected the rescue operations underway in Nainital after the state was hit by heavy rainfall and landslide recently. pic.twitter.com/kLQbi7DvIr — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

DGP takes stock of rescue operations in Nainital

In a report by news agency ANI, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar reached Nainital in the wake of heavy rainfall and landslide in the state. The DGP took over the inspection of the rescue operations that were underway.

Previously on October 19, DGP Kumar had accompanied Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami as they conducted an aerial survey of area affected due to the assessments of losses. According to official figures provided by the government, the death toll in Uttarakhand has risen to 64, with 11 persons still missing.

SDRF rescues 60 in Bageshway, Uttarakhand

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) so far rescued a total of 60 people trapped due to heavy rains and retrieved five bodies during search and rescue operations in various parts of the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand. As per SDRF's statement, four people have been rescued from the Sunderdhunga Glacier region, while one is still missing. Five bodies have also been recovered from the region. "23 people have been rescued from Kafni Glacier while 33 have been rescued from Pindari Glacier," SDRF said.

Uttarakhand Floods situation

The grim situation due to floods and rainfall in the state of Uttarakhand prevails as search operations still continue in several areas. On October 19, Uttarakhand reported a massive surge in flood-related deaths. More than 50 houses have been destroyed in the floods in Nainital, Almora, Pauri region, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Bageswar. Union Home Minister had also reached Dehradun, where he took an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state.

Image Credits - Twitter/ANI