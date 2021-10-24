Uttarakhand Floods: PM Modi Speaks To CM Dhami, Takes Stock Of Ongoing Rescue Operations

As floods, landslides, and torrential rains ravage Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the ongoing relief, rescue, and construction works in the disaster affected areas of the state.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami apprised PM Modi of the ongoing reconstruction works in the state and gave comprehensive information about the financial assistance and the rehabilitation being provided to the disaster-affected people.

Taking to Twitter, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called and inquired about the ongoing relief, rescue, and construction works in the disaster-affected areas of the state. I apprised the Prime Minister about the ongoing reconstruction works in the state and gave detailed information about the financial assistance and rehabilitation schemes being provided to the people affected by the disaster.

अभी कुछ देर पहले माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने फोन कर राज्य के आपदा प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में चल रहे राहत, बचाव एवं निर्माण कार्यों के बारे में जानकारी ली। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 24, 2021

मैंने प्रधानमंत्री जी को राज्य में चल रहे पुनर्निर्माण कार्यों के बारे में अवगत कराते हुए आपदा से प्रभावित लोगों को दी जा रही आर्थिक सहायता एवं पुनर्वास योजनाओं के बारे में विस्तृत जानकारी दी। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 24, 2021

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday toured rain-hit Telwada village of Champawat district in the state, and assured the affected people of all help from the government. He also prayed for peace to the soul of those killed in rain-related incidents in the district and commiserated with their family members.

Pushkar Singh Dhami to donate salary to CM Relief Fund

Earlier on October 22, Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that he will donate his full salary for the month of October 2021 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). He even instructed the Chief Secretary and Secretariat Administration Department to take appropriate action to save citizens.

राज्य में आई प्राकृतिक आपदा के दृष्टिगत मैंने माह अक्टूबर, 2021 का अपना वेतन मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में देने का फैसला लिया है।



इस संबंध में अपर मुख्य सचिव, सचिवालय प्रशासन विभाग को आवश्यक कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश भी दे दिए हैं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 22, 2021

SDRF rescues 60 people, recovers five bodies from Bageshwar

On the other hand, while conducting search and rescue missions in different parts of Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has retrieved a total of 60 persons who were trapped due to floods and landslides triggered by torrential rainfall across the state.

The SDRF team has also recovered five dead bodies from the Bageshwar region. According to a statement issued by the SDRF, four persons have already been rescued from the Sunderdhunga Glacier region, while one remains missing.

Since October 17, the SDRF has launched rescue operations in various rain-affected areas of the state. The hill state has seen flooded roads, houses, landslides, and gushing rivers as a result of the excessive downpour, leaving people trapped in various locations. According to government figures, the death toll in Uttarakhand has risen to 64, with 11 persons still missing.

Image: TWITTER/ANI/PTI