Uttarakhand Floods: PM Modi Speaks To CM Dhami, Takes Stock Of Ongoing Rescue Operations

Uttarakhand CM Dhami apprised PM Modi of the ongoing reconstruction works in the state and gave comprehensive information about the assistance needed.

As floods, landslides, and torrential rains ravage Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the ongoing relief, rescue, and construction works in the disaster affected areas of the state.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami apprised PM Modi of the ongoing reconstruction works in the state and gave comprehensive information about the financial assistance and the rehabilitation being provided to the disaster-affected people.

Taking to Twitter, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called and inquired about the ongoing relief, rescue, and construction works in the disaster-affected areas of the state. I apprised the Prime Minister about the ongoing reconstruction works in the state and gave detailed information about the financial assistance and rehabilitation schemes being provided to the people affected by the disaster.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday toured rain-hit Telwada village of Champawat district in the state, and assured the affected people of all help from the government. He also prayed for peace to the soul of those killed in rain-related incidents in the district and commiserated with their family members.

Pushkar Singh Dhami to donate salary to CM Relief Fund

Earlier on October 22, Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that he will donate his full salary for the month of October 2021 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). He even instructed the Chief Secretary and Secretariat Administration Department to take appropriate action to save citizens.

SDRF rescues 60 people, recovers five bodies from Bageshwar

On the other hand, while conducting search and rescue missions in different parts of Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has retrieved a total of 60 persons who were trapped due to floods and landslides triggered by torrential rainfall across the state.

The SDRF team has also recovered five dead bodies from the Bageshwar region. According to a statement issued by the SDRF, four persons have already been rescued from the Sunderdhunga Glacier region, while one remains missing.

Since October 17, the SDRF has launched rescue operations in various rain-affected areas of the state. The hill state has seen flooded roads, houses, landslides, and gushing rivers as a result of the excessive downpour, leaving people trapped in various locations. According to government figures, the death toll in Uttarakhand has risen to 64, with 11 persons still missing.

