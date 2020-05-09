Vizag Gas Leak: Chandrababu Naidu Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Probe By Expert Committee

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has written to PM Modi demanding the formation of an expert committee to probe the gas leak mishap that occurred in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. Thanking PM Modi for the Centre's swift response to the tragedy, Chandrababu Naidu said that alongside constituting a 'scientific experts committee', the long-lasting impact of the gas on the health of the individuals undergoing treatment must be studied. The former CM also suggested close monitoring of the ambient air quality in and around Vishakapatnam in order to have a better understanding of the impact.

READ | Vizag Gas Leak: Chandrababu Naidu Demands Probe By Expert Committee To Determine Lapses

The ex-CM also alleged that there were other toxic gases apart from Styrene that was released from the factory and that it is required to be studied in order to gauge the impact on the health of the people. Chandrababu Naidu called for close monitoring of each patient on a long-term basis alongside generating electronic health records. The TDP supremo expressed gratitude 'on behalf of the people of the state' to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for neutralising the effects of the toxic gas and for airlifting PTBC from Gujarat.

Earlier on Friday, Chandrababu Naidu claimed that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had not held a proper review meet after the mishap. Further, the ex-CM alleged administration failure leading to panic and asked the YSRCP-led government to act more responsibly.

READ | INS Jalashwa Gears Up To Receive Indian Nationals To Be Evacuated From The Maldives

Chandrababu Naidu seeks probe by expert committee

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister & Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking constitution of a scientific experts' committee to inquire #VizagGasLeak. pic.twitter.com/TiShYYmKgk — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

READ | Vizag: MHA Terms Another Gas Leak A 'minuscule Technical Leak'; Says Situation In Control

Vizag Gas leak

Gas leaked from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius, killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000, many collapsing to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapours. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources. Among the dead were two children, aged six and nine, a first-year medical student and two people who fell into a well while fleeing the vapours from the plant, getting ready to reopen after the lockdown. Around 3,000 people have reportedly been evacuated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta. A total of 1000 people who have come in direct contact with the gas are being treated in hospitals currently.

READ | Air India Issues Advisory For US-bound Indian Students With F/M Visa Under Vande Bharat