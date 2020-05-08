Vizag: MHA Terms Another Gas Leak A 'minuscule Technical Leak'; Says Situation In Control

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday responded to reports of another gas leak at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam and clarified that it was a 'minuscule technical leak' and the situation is under control. On Thursday night, gas fumes again started leaking from the tanker where the styrene leakage had occurred.

"There are media reports that there was another leak. This is clarified that this was a minuscule technical leak. It is required to bring the container in control. It is been controlled and the process of neutralisation is already in process. The situation is under control," the MHA said in a statement.

As many as 11 people have been killed in a gas leak which occurred in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam.

Around 3000 people have reportedly been evacuated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources. A total of 1000 people who have come in direct contact with the gas are being treated in hospitals currently.

The company - LG polymers has said that situation is now under control and that they are investigating the cause and extent of the damage. The Chief Minister has spoken with PM Modi and assured that the state secretary will stay back for an additional two days till the issue is under control. Moreover, he has urged locals to seek treatment in government hospitals as the state will bear its cost.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier arranged 500 kgs of the PTBC chemical to neutralise the effect of Styrene Monomer. The PTBC chemical has been arranged by a firm in Gujarat's Vapi and was carried to Vizag by the NDRF team from Pune. The PTBC chemical is expected to prevent any further damage by the leak of styrene gas.

