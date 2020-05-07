Last Updated:

Vizag Gas Leak: Chandrababu Naidu Tells TDP Cadre To Be Ready To Help People In Distress

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed shock over the gas leak incident from an industrial plant in Vizag in which casualties have been confirmed

N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed shock over the gas leak incident from an industrial plant in Vizag. Taking to Twitter, he urged the TDP leaders to be readily available to help the people in distress. Further, he also urged the people to take the necessary precautions that are being advised by the officials. 

Gas leak at Vizag Industrial plant

Eight persons have been reported dead, including one child after a chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am and comprised Styrene gas.

According to RK Meena, Police Commissioner, Vishakapatnam, over 100 people have been shifted to the hospitals, while around 2,500 people are being evacuated as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilised. While the officials are still trying to break open homes to rescue the people, dozens of persons are said to be affected by the leak and ae complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes. Andhra CM Jagan is enroute Vizag.

