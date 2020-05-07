BMC Amends Another Order On Closure Of Non-essentials, Now Allows Hardware Shops To Reopen

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday night amended its previous order and allowed reopening of standalone electronics and hardware shops in the city during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Civic commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said there was an urgent need to keep such shops open to some extent.

"It has been observed that much essential and life- saving medical equipment, IT systems related to health systems and machines, vehicles are in a state of disrepair due to closing down of electronics and hardware shops. Hence, there was an urgent need to keep such shops open to some extent," read the BMC's amended order signed by Pardeshi.

Pardeshi directed all assistant commissioners of wards to permit one standalone electronic and hardware shop on each road to remain open during the lockdown. According to BMC officials, in view of the order some electronics and hardware shops could be opened from Thursday.

BMC order on Tuesday on the closure of non-essentials

On Tuesday, the BMC announced the closure of liquor shops and non-essential shops, just a day after the relaxation of lockdown guidelines. Amid the rising number of cases in Mumbai, the BMC also issued revised guidelines with respect to those issued by the Home Ministry after it extended the lockdown till May 17. The financial capital city has also been recognized as a red zone by the Central Government.

Pardeshi stated that he is 'convinced' that the relaxation notification by the Home Ministry would only deteriorate the condition in Mumbai city and hence relaxations will have to be withdrawn. Action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) shall be initiated against those who fail to comply with the new order.

Covid cases in Mumbai

As of Wednesday at 6 pm, 769 more positive novel coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai, thus crossing the 10,000 mark. 215 COVID-19 patients who tested positive between May 2 and 4 in various laboratories have also been included in the overall tally. Thus, there are 10,527 novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai currently. Moreover, 25 persons passed away owing to COVID-19 in the day, taking the death toll to 412. 19 of the deceased patients had high-risk co-morbidities. But, in a positive development, 159 persons were discharged from hospitals taking the number of recovered persons to 2287.

