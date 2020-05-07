Vizag Gas Leak: 'Shocked' Rahul Gandhi Issues Call To Congress Cadres To Provide Support 

Expressing his shock on the gas leak at LG Polymers industry in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam on Thursday morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged his party workers to provide the necessary support. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP extended his condolences to the families of those affected and prayed for the speedy recovery of those in the hospital.

I'm shocked to hear about the

#VizagGasLeak . I urge our Congress workers & leaders in the area to provide all necessary support & assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2020

Moments ahead of his tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and said that he has spoken to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, "which is being monitored closely." He added, "I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam." PM Modi will hold a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) at 11 AM, and has spoken to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vizag gas leak

At the time of publishing, 8 people have been killed and nearly 70 hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said. People in Gopalapatnam area, where the chemical plant is located, complained of irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea and rashes on their bodies.

District Collector V Vinay Chand said two people were killed due to the Styrene gas leak, while some are in a critical condition. Close to 70 people have been admitted to the King George Hospital after treatment, he said. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot. Speaking to Republic, the CP, RK Meena, said that the gas leak has been contained.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the incident and directed the Visakhapatnam district collector to ensure proper medical care for the affected people. He is on his way to Vizag

Hon'ble CM @ysjagan will leave for Vizag to visit the hospital where the affected are being treated.



The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) May 7, 2020

