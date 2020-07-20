Assam Floods: Water Rises In Barak River, Further Rains May Cause Flood-like Situation

The water level of Barak river that flows through Cachar district in Assam has increased in recent days due to the incessant rains that have caused floods in many districts of the state. According to the employees of the state and Central water resource department, monitoring the water level of the Barak river, notified that the situation is currently under control, however, more rains can cause a flood-like situation in the area.

The deluge has also left river Brahmaputra overflowing which has damaged crops, triggered mudslides, and displaced millions of people.

A Central Water Commission official told ANI, “Situation is under control, however, further rains can cause a flood-like situation in the area. Currently, water is below the danger level.”

Elaborating upon the present situation in the region the state Water Resource Department said that there have been no reports of flooding due to the river water in the district, but the situation could worsen if rainwater enters the Barak river.

“Water from Mizoram and other places located above enters the Barak river. The situation can turn bad if more water enters the river. We are working with the Central Water Commission as per the inputs we get. We are trying our level best to do our duty even during the Covid-19 phase,” Deborato Roy, an employee of the state water resource department said.

Adding further Roy said the water level at the Annapurna ghat had increased approximately 30 cm above the danger level two-three days back, but now it has receded and is below the danger level. The water in the Barak river is currently almost a metre below the danger level, he said.

The devastation caused by the Assam floods so far

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Sunday report at least 84 people have lost their lives in Assam's severe flooding. The report further informed that river Brahmaputra is flowing above danger level in several places in the state and has affected a total of 24 districts so far. The total number of revenue circles affected is 70 and over 2,400 villages were devastated by the deluge. As many as 108 animals including nine rhinoceroses have died at the Kaziranga National Park due to heavy floods in Assam till Sunday. Taking stock of the situation Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced Rs. 4 lakhs each as ex-gratia to the kin of flood victims as a relief measure.

