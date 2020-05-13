WB To Run Skeleton Bus Service For Frontline Workers & Returnees Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) is starting a skeleton bus service for the frontline workers and returnees from Wednesday for emergency purposes amid the Coronavirus crisis. According to an official, while the WBTC is already running some buses for the frontline workers, the skeleton service will be further augmented with some new routes that will also be connecting Howrah station with different parts of the city and suburbs.

A statement by the WBTC said, "In view of the prevalent situation due to COVID-19, as per the direction of West Bengal Govt, the WBTC shall run a skeleton bus service for the emergency purpose to be used by frontline workers & returnees/migrant who are traveling by road, rail and airlines," said a statement from WBTC. Buses shall be operational on a daily basis, with an hourly frequency between 7 AM to 7 PM each till further instructions." Along with it, proper social distancing norms will be followed in all the bus operations and it will be overseen by officers of WBTC.

WB Govt forms 5 teams

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has formed five teams to support the surveillance and for monitoring the COVID-19 treatment protocol at five hospitals across the city. The officers are from the Office of Health and Family Welfare Department and will be covering MR Bangur hospital, ID and BG hospital, CNCI 2nd campus, AMRI Salt Lake and Desun hospital, and Medical college in Kolkata. The teams have started working from May 11.

'Lockdown 4.0'

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown. However, he said that it will be very different from the earlier phases. The third phase of the 54-day lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17. Along with it, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the details of the new economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore on Wednesday, May 13.

(With Agency Inputs)