Free Education For Poor Children Up Till PhD; MP Govt Will Even Pay Private Fees: Scindia

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday declared that the Madhya Pradesh government will bear all the education expenses of the children from the poor background under the 'Sambal Yojana' which is re-launched by the state government. Scindia further asserted that the government will look after the child's education from the first class to Ph.D. and the state government will also pay the fees of private colleges for higher education.

READ | Mumbai: Liquor shops to be shut again amid lockdown, MCGM issues revised guidelines

READ | Haryana liquor vends reopen from Wednesday, booze to be costlier as 'Covid cess' imposed

The Chief Minister's Sambal Yojana is meant for all the underprivileged classes of the society. This plan for the welfare of the people which was allegedly stopped by the previous Congress government due to political grudges. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has started this scheme once again for the common man, Scindia said.

READ | Telangana govt does a U-turn, allows liquor shops to re-open despite lockdown extension

READ | Liquor shops open in Chhattisgarh for first time since March; Govt allows home delivery