West Bengal Floods: IAF Carries Out Rescue Operation, Saves 31 People From Rooftops

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Dhanyaghari GP of Khanakul 2 block, West Bengal.

West Bengal Floods

The Indian Air Force (IAF) undertook the rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Dhanyaghari GP of Khanakul 2 Block, in West Bengal. Due to the discharge of additional water from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams after heavy rains, several parts of West Bengal faced a flood-like situation. IAF helicopters rescued a total of 31 people from rooftops and brought them to safety to Arambaug. In addition, the IAF helicopters also dropped emergency food supplies to the flood-affected areas of West Bengal.

Take a look at the pictures of the rescue operations in West Bengal

West Bengal floods

Some parts of Medinipur and Howrah districts in West Bengal also witnessed flood-like situations due to heavy rains. At least 212 relief camps have been set up in Paschim Medinipur, offering shelter to over 12,000 people as water having breached embankments entered their homes. In Howrah, vast stretches of Udaynarayanpur and Amta, including medical facilities, lay submerged with the NDRF and the SDRF carrying out relief and rescue operations on war-footing. Several arterial roads, including the Udayanarayanpur-Tarakeswar stretch, have gone underwater, virtually cutting off the link between the Howrah and Hooghly districts of the state.

IMD releases rainfall data of several states

  • Several areas in Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rains, while the MeT Department has issued a fresh yellow weather warning till August 5.
  • Some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana also received light to moderate rains. Hisar, Karnal, and Rohtak in Haryana, and Patiala in Punjab received 22 mm, 32 mm, 0.4 mm, and 7 mm rain, respectively.
  • In UP, rainfall was recorded in Sonbhadra, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Mahoba, and Pratapgarh.
  • Many other areas in Nagaur, Tonk, Jaipur, Bhilwara, and Ajmer also recorded heavy to very heavy rains during this period. Sawaimadhopur, Vanasthali (Tonk), Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Kota, and Dabok also recorded 38 mm, 27 mm, 23 mm, 16.2 mm, 7 mm, and 6.2 mm rains till Sunday evening.
  • The water level in Ajmer's Anasagar increased due to the rains and the areas surrounding it were flooded. 
  • Delhi witnessed extensive waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city as rains continued to lash the national capital.

(With ANI/PTI inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI/PTI)

 

