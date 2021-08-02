West Bengal Floods: IAF Carries Out Rescue Operation, Saves 31 People From Rooftops

Quick links:
ANI/PTI
The Indian Air Force (IAF) undertook the rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Dhanyaghari GP of Khanakul 2 Block, in West Bengal. Due to the discharge of additional water from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams after heavy rains, several parts of West Bengal faced a flood-like situation. IAF helicopters rescued a total of 31 people from rooftops and brought them to safety to Arambaug. In addition, the IAF helicopters also dropped emergency food supplies to the flood-affected areas of West Bengal.
Indian Air Force undertook missions in the flood-affected areas of Dhanyaghari GP of Khanakul 2 block, in West Bengal. IAF helicopters rescued 31 people from rooftops & brought them to safety to Arambaug. The helicopters also dropped emergency food supplies in the affected areas. pic.twitter.com/sYoQl4i8ud— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021
Some parts of Medinipur and Howrah districts in West Bengal also witnessed flood-like situations due to heavy rains. At least 212 relief camps have been set up in Paschim Medinipur, offering shelter to over 12,000 people as water having breached embankments entered their homes. In Howrah, vast stretches of Udaynarayanpur and Amta, including medical facilities, lay submerged with the NDRF and the SDRF carrying out relief and rescue operations on war-footing. Several arterial roads, including the Udayanarayanpur-Tarakeswar stretch, have gone underwater, virtually cutting off the link between the Howrah and Hooghly districts of the state.