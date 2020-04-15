Youth Shoots Friend For Coughing During Ludo Game Amid Covid In Greater Noida; FIR Lodged

In a shocking incident, a youngster was injured after his friend fired a bullet on his leg in Dayanagar village in Greater Noida. According to sources, a fight broke out after 24-year-old Pravesh started coughing while playing a game of Ludo with his friends last night. Because of his incessant coughing, one of them identified as Jaiveer got angry and fired a pistol directly at his leg. Sources say that Pravesh is out of danger after he was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital by the people who gathered after hearing the sound of a bullet being fired.

Here's the copy of the FIR

Police have registered an FIR in the matter and are looking for Jaiveer and others who were present at the spot. However, there is no mention of Ludo in the FIR.

Coronavirus pandemic in India

One more coronavirus infected patient was detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, while 11 others were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of those cured so far to 25, officials said. This is the highest number of patients discharged from hospitals in a single day after undergoing COVID-19 treatment in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 80 positive cases of coronavirus, the second-highest in the state after Agra, according to official figures.

With 1,076 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 11,439, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Of the total cases, 9,756 are active cases while 1,305 patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated. With 38 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 377, as per the ministry.

